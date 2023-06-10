Badger Countdown: Former number 84 could be set to breakout in NFL

The return of college football is coming up faster than you think and the Badgers are 84 days away from their Week 1 matchup with Buffalo on Sept. 2. Former Badger tight end and second-year NFL player Jake Ferguson could be in for a very productive season with the Cowboys.

Ferguson spent four seasons with Wisconsin from 2018-2021, playing for the program that his grandfather Barry Alvarez once coached and that he was at the time, the athletic director. The tight end carved out a very successful career in Madison, reeling in 145 catches for 1,618 yards and 13 touchdowns over 47 contests with the Badgers.

He went on to be selected in fourth round (129th overall) of the 2022 NFL Draft by the Dallas Cowboys and he spent his rookie season as a reserve option behind starter Dalton Schultz. Ferguson caught 19 passes for 174 yards and two scores while playing in 16 games.

Now heading into the 2023 campaign, Ferguson is slotted in as the Cowboys’ top tight end following Schultz’s departure to Houston via free agency. With Dallas looking to increase their production in the passing game, Ferguson could become a top target for quarterback Dak Prescott. His 6-foot-5, 240-pound frame has transitioned well to the professional level and he could become the next former Badger to make a major splash in the NFL.

