Badger Countdown: Former number 58 looking for new NFL team

The college football season is on the horizon and the Badgers kick off their 2023 campaign Sept. 2 versus Buffalo, which is now 58 days away. A former Wisconsin linebacker, who wore number 58 for the Badgers, is looking for a new NFL team this year.

Playing for Wisconsin from 2012-2015, Joe Schobert became a very good linebacker in his time in Madison. Born in Waukesha, Wisconsin, Schobert stepped into his own in year two with the Badgers.

During his sophomore campaign, he recorded 24 tackles, including a sack, while deflecting three passes over 10 games. Over his last two seasons, Schobert formed a formidable duo with fellow linebacker Vince Biegel.

Schobert saw his production increase in each of his three seasons with a significant role in Madison, compiling career numbers of 154 tackles, 13 sacks, 10 pass deflections, six forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries and an interception over 35 contests over those years.

He went on to be selected in the fourth round (99th overall) in the 2016 NFL Draft by the Cleveland Browns and he’s now been on four teams in the league (CLE, JAX, PIT, TEN).

Schobert only appeared in six games with Tennessee in 2022, recording a career-low 16 tackles before being waived in December. He remains a free agent entering his eighth NFL campaign.

