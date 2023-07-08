Badger Countdown: Former number 56 entering fourth NFL season

The much anticipated return of college football is on the horizon and Luke Fickell and his Badgers are now 56 days away from their opener against Buffalo. Zack Baun, a former Badger linebacker and current member of the New Orleans Saints is entering his fourth season in NFL.

Baun spent four years with Wisconsin from 2015-2019, racking up 152 tackles, including 15 sacks over 34 games. His senior season in 2019 in particular was an impressive one, compiling 75 tackles, including 12.5 sacks, while intercepting a pass and forcing two fumbles.

His final campaign in Madison certainly boosted his draft stock and Baun went on to be selected in the third round (74th overall) in the 2020 NFL Draft by the New Orleans Saints.

Although he’s only produced 58 tackles over his first three professional seasons, the 26-year-old could become a full-time starter at strong-side linebacker in 2023.

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire