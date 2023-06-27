Badger Countdown: Former Badger LB finishes career with 67 tackles over 300

The Wisconsin football team is now 67 days away from their opener against Buffalo on Sept. 2 at Camp Randall as the 2023 college football season closes in. A former Badger is entering his first season with a new team in the NFL after an impressive career in Madison.

Linebacker T.J. Edwards spent four seasons with Wisconsin from 2015-2018 and was an instant impactful player. He recorded 84 tackles in his freshman season, never dropping below that number during his time in Madison.

He finished his Badger career with 367 career tackles, which is good for the ninth most in program history. Edwards went on to go unselected in the 2019 NFL Draft, but he was quickly signed by the Eagles.

Over four campaigns in Philadelphia, the linebacker racked up 389 tackles and he just signed a three-year, $19.5 million contract with the Bears this offseason. In Chicago, he has reunited with former Badger teammate linebacker Jack Sanborn.

