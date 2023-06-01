Badger Countdown: Flashback to rare tie during 1993 campaign

The Wisconsin Badgers’ football team is now 93 days away from their 2023 season opener Sept. 2 against Buffalo and we continue our countdown.

The 1993 season ended with the Badgers’ 21-16 win over UCLA in the 1994 Rose Bowl, finishing off a 10-1-1 season. As easily seen in their record, Wisconsin did record a tie during the 1993 and it wasn’t with just any ordinary team.

On November 6, 1993, the Badgers (7-1) hosted the Ohio State Buckeyes (8-0) at Camp Randall and the two teams tied 14-14. Late in the contest Wisconsin held a 14-7 lead but the Buckeyes marched down the field to tie it with under four minutes to go.

In the end, head coach Barry Alvarez and his Wisconsin squad had their shot to win it, but cornerback Marlon Kerner blocked a 32-yard Badgers field goal and the contest ended in a tie. When it came down to it, both teams finished 10-1-1 and tied for the Big Ten title.

Wisconsin won the Rose Bowl invitation tiebreaker due to Big Ten rules which resolved first-place ties by eliminating the most recent invitee.

