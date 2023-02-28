Badger commit ranked in top 5 of ESPN quarterback list

Mabrey Mettauer, a four-star class of 2024 quarterback and future Badger was ranked the the fifth best dual threat QB in the country by ESPN. The 6-foot-5, 215 pound athlete committed to Wisconsin in December and is one of the highest rated recruits in program history.

Mettauer fits the bill of being from Texas considering he is one of the larger quarterbacks in the nation, playing his high school ball in The Woodlands. In his junior season, he finished with 2621 passing yards and 32 touchdowns while also adding 613 yards and seven scores on the ground.

He is truly shaping up to be a potential generational player for new head coach Luke Fickell and offensive coordinator Phil Longo in Madison.

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire