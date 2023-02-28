Find your new Badger coaches on Twitter

With all of the turnover on the Badger Football coaching staff this offseason, it’s been hard to keep track of who’s who. The official football Twitter has compiled a full list of their accounts on Twitter.

Most notable of course is new head coach Luke Fickell, formerly of Cincinnati. He joined the Badgers in December and was part of the coaching staff for Wisconsin’s Guaranteed Rate Bowl victory over Oklahoma State.

Also listed at the top are new offensive coordinator Phil Longo (North Carolina) and defensive coordinator Mike Tressel (Cincinnati). Longo has brought the “Air Raid” offense to Madison with him and as a result, Badger fans are very excited for the passing game in 2023. On the other side of the ball, Mike Tressel is expected to maintain the defensive prowess set by Jim Leonhard in recent years.

The rest of the new coaches all carry different levels of experience and are certainly worth a follow.

