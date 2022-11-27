How bad was Zach Wilson? The Jets have an actual passing game without him!

Nobody could blame the New York Jets for benching Zach Wilson, the second overall pick in the 2021 draft, after Wilson failed on the field last Sunday against the New England Patriots, and failed again off the field when he refused to take responsibility for his awful performance. In Wilson’s place, head coach Robert Saleh installed Mike White, the journeyman from South Florida and Western Kentucky selected in the fifth round of the 2018 draft by the Dallas Cowboys, and who never started a regular-season game until last season for the Jets.

In the first half of the Jets’ Sunday game against the Chicago Bears, White completed 16 of 20 passes for 235 yards, two touchdowns, no interceptions, and a passer rating of 149.0. That represents more passing yards (231), touchdown passes (one) than Wilson had in his last two games… combined.

Rookie receiver Garrett Wilson, who had quite a bit to say about his former quarterback, seems to be pretty happy with the change.

Oh my, Garrett Wilson! Wilson broke some ankles and does the rest for a 54-yard TD from Mike White. pic.twitter.com/WdXc54vsy5 — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) November 27, 2022

The Jets were up 17-10 at the half. With their great defense, a credible quarterback, and a 6-4 record, they could be a serious threat in the AFC playoff race.

As for Zach Wilson… well, he might want to get comfortable on the bench.

