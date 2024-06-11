Bad weather doesn’t dampen the spirits of the Panthers or Oilers before Game 2

It’s Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final between the Florida Panthers and the Edmonton Oilers at Amerant Bank Arena. Not only are the players of both teams pumped, but the fans know exactly how to revel in the experience.

Whether rain or sun, the fans of the Florida Panthers and the Edmonton Oilers showed up and did not clear out.

Many fans came with their Florida Panthers jerseys, hats and even umbrellas. Based on the apparel, Panthers fans were confident about Tuesday’s results.

They had good reason. The Panthers won 4-1 on Tuesday.

“We expect winning of course!” big Panthers fans Janet El Jeserez and Jesse Sneck said before Game 2.

Jeserez and Sneck traveled from West Palm Beach to be in Sunrise.

“We drive here every game at 4 p.m. to make sure we get to every game on time,” Jeserez says, “We’ve had season tickets for nine years.”

The dedication did not stop with the fans’ apparel from head to toe.

The Stanley Cup fan experience featured Grammy award-winning producer, DJ Khaled.

“I’m under an umbrella for this, we’re committed, we’re dedicated,” a fan named Daniel says.

Daniel is Miami born and raised. He’s been a Panthers fan since 1996.

As Khaled comes off the stage, the rain begins to come upon the crowd. Rain turned into showers, but it definitely didn’t turn the fans’ energy down.

The DJ continued to create great energy, along with great food and drinks for the ultimate preparation for the puck to go down.

The vibes of the game fueled people of all ages to tune in to the festivity.

A ten year old fan explains, “I’ve been into hockey for about five years, and I play hockey as well.”

The fan and his mother had their beloved Panthers’ hockey jerseys on, geared up for the showdown.

“Experiences like these inspire me to play better,” fan says.

Not only were the Panthers dedicated of the experience, the Edmonton Oilers traveled near and far to see if the series will even out tonight.

“We’re expecting an Oilers win today to tie up the series and take it back to Edmonton,” Oilers fan Neal Cuester said.

Cuester and Thompson are from Saskatchewan, Canada.

“We were watching Game 1 on our couch and we had to come down and support,” Cuester said.