Very bad Suns fail to crack double-digits in 1st quarter in 2nd straight game

The Phoenix Suns are bad.

They’re probably not Process Philadelphia 76ers, 10-72 bad. But they’re close.

And they’ve let all that badness shine this week with a pair of remarkably inept starts in back-to-back games.

Suns post nine-point first quarter vs. Kings

On Tuesday, the Suns lost to the Sacramento Kings, 122-105. They did it while outscoring the Kings by 15 in a garbage-time fourth quarter. How did they lose by 17 points?

Largely by getting outscored 36-9 in the first quarter. The Phoenix Suns, a professional basketball team, failed to break double-digits in the first quarter of a game.

OK, it’s not the worst thing that can happen on a basketball court. Even good teams have bad quarters.

But to do it in consecutive games? That’s a noteworthy feat.

Do it again vs. Blazers

And that’s exactly what the Suns accomplished Thursday against the Portland Trail Blazers. The Suns dug another giant hole early as the Trail Blazers outscored them 34-9 in the first quarter in a 108-86 rout.

They’re off to a 4-21 start. It’s a pace that keeps them ahead of the 9-73 1973 76ers and 10-72 2016 76ers for the worst 82-game records in NBA history.

But not by much.

Suns should be better than this, right?

With talent like Devin Booker and Deandre Ayton, this is not a team that should be challenging for one of the worst records in this history of the league. And to be fair, Booker hasn’t been on the court for this pair of nine-point quarters because of a hamstring injury.

But sadly for Phoenix fans, the Suns are losing almost every time they take the court, no matter who suits up.

