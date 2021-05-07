Bad start dooms Decatur Heritage

May 7—There must be something about visiting Decatur that brings out the best in Westbrook Christian.

The visiting Warriors from Etowah County swept Decatur Heritage, 15-10 and 10-5, Thursday in the Class 2A quarterfinal series.

It was a crushing ending for a team that had won 29 games and won 13 straight. Decatur Heritage never had the lead in either game. Decatur Heritage pitchers combined for 19 walks. The usually reliable Decatur Heritage defense accounted for eight unearned runs.

"The way we played tonight was not the typical way this team has played this season," Decatur Heritage coach Steve Meek said. "We're better than we played."

Westbrook Christian first visited Decatur Heritage in 2019 in the semifinal round. The Warriors swept the Eagles that day, 11-1 and 23-14.

"Our game just wasn't there like it needed to be to beat a good team like Westbrook," senior Maddux Terry said. "All season we were able to have big innings with big hits. We only did that two or three times and that wasn't good enough."

Westbrook advances to the semifinals to play the Spring Garden-Mars Hill winner. That series was tied 1-1 after Thursday.

Game 1 got off to a bad start for Decatur Heritage and then got worse. The Warriors scored three runs in the first inning without a hit thanks to three walks, one error.

Decatur Heritage scored two in the bottom of the inning thanks to RBI doubles from Nash Rippen and Tyler Olive, but that was it for the Eagles on offense.

Westbrook Christian scored eight runs in the third and four more in the fifth. Presley White's three-run home run highlighted the four-run fifth.

The Warriors finished with eight hits and were helped by 11 walks and two Decatur Heritage errors.

Westbrook Christian pitcher Will Noles struck out seven and walked three.

Warriors' star pitcher Samuel Dutton was used as a courtesy runner in Game 1. The status of the LSU signee was in question after missing his team's series with Cold Springs last week.

Game 2 saw Westbrook jump out to a 7-0 lead after two innings. Decatur Heritage rallied for a run in the fourth and four more in the fifth. Terry and Rippen had RBI doubles in the big inning.

Westbrook answered with three in the bottom of the fifth to make it 10-5.

"It was like we couldn't do anything right and they couldn't do anything wrong," Meek said. "Give them credit. They have a great team."

