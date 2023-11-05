Advertisement

Bad snap ends Dolphins’ dreams of miracle comeback against Chiefs

Barry Werner
·1 min read

The Miami Dolphins had cut a 21-0 deficit to seven points in Frankfurt on Sunday.

They had a last chance to score a touchdown against the Kansas City Chiefs and either tie the game or go for the win with a 2-point conversion.

It was not to be, however, as a final drive failed when a bad snap on fourth-and-10 doused the Dolphins’ hopes.

Story originally appeared on Touchdown Wire