Bad shooting dooms LSU against Tennessee

LSU Men’s basketball team has lost three straight games after Tennessee’s 64-50 win. The Tigers are now 15-4 and 3-4 in the SEC.

LSU struggled from the field, shooting 38% and 17.6% from three-point land. Tennessee jumped out to a quick 14-0 lead as the Tigers missed their first seven shots. The Tigers then went on a 12-3 run to get back in the game, but the Vols did an outstanding job holding off and eventually won by 14 points.

LSU played again without point guard Xavier Pinson, and his absence is starting to affect the way the Tigers play on the court. Tari Eason led the Tigers in scoring with 16 points and added six rebounds. Brandon Murray had 15 points on 7-12 shooting, and Eric Gaines pitched in with ten points.

However, Darius Days again struggled, scoring just five points on 2-10 shooting from the field and 1-7 from beyond the arc. He re-injured his ankle but did return to the game.

Santiago Vescovi led Tennessee in scoring with 16 points, and he hit five three-pointers. Uros Plavsic added 12 points and six rebounds. The Vols did a great job on the defensive end, forcing LSU into tough shots. Tennessee also hit ten three-point attempts, which helped them win the game.

Up next for LSU, they return home to take on Texas A&M. The Tigers need to get going; hopefully, Pinson will come back soon. However, they must also get Days on track the last two games; he has struggled a lot.