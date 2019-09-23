Bad play-calling sinks Freddie Kitchens and the Browns

Terez Paylor and Charles Robinson recap the Sunday night matchup between the Cleveland Browns and Los Angeles Rams. Some questionable play-calling, including a run on a pivotal 4th & 9 are shining an unwanted spotlight on rookie head coach Freddie Kitchens. Terez & Charles share some discouraging stats about Kitchens' short tenure that could have Browns fans worried.

