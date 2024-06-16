Bad pitch: Swiss change Euro 2024 training location

Switzerland's Granit Xhaka takes part in a training session for the team at the Waldau stadium, as part of their preparations for UEFA EURO 2024. Bernd Weißbrod/dpa

The Swiss team will train for its next Euro 2024 group match on Wednesday against Scotland at a different location in Stuttgart because of poor pitch conditions at the original training site.

The Swiss federation said on Sunday the players would work on the training pitch of Bundesliga club VfB Stuttgart on Monday and Tuesday.

"We very much regret that the pitch turned out to be inadequate for a base camp," the city of Stuttgart said.

"Despite the intensive efforts of the city's greenkeepers and a maintenance plan closely coordinated with UEFA, it was not possible to sufficiently revitalise the pitch."

The statement said that a search for a new lawn at the original location in the stadium of fourth tier Stuttgarter Kickers has so far not been successful, with a decision expected on Monday.

The Swiss hope to be back their from Thursday onwards, pending a lawn change, to prepare for their final group match against Germany on Sunday, and possibly more. Switzerland beat Hungary 3-1 in their opener.