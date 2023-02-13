How bad are the Patriots’ Super Bowl LVIII odds?

The New England Patriots were a mess of their own doing in the 2022 season, and the odds are out on the chances of them turning it all around and winning Super Bowl LVIII next year.

So, what are the chances the Patriots hoist their franchise’s seventh Lombardi Trophy at the end of the 2023 season?

Well, not good.

The Patriots are listed at +5000 odds to win the next Super Bowl, according to BetMGM. To be fair, they are currently playing in one of the best divisions in football, and they’d have to get through a conference packed with juggernaut opponents like the Buffalo Bills, Cincinnati Bengals and Super Bowl-winning Kansas City Chiefs.

However, the good news is the Patriots should be a much better team with Bill O’Brien being named as the new offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach. The team also has the cap space to load up in free agency or maybe even pull off a blockbuster trade for a game-changing receiver they so desperately need.

It isn’t a stretch to consider the Patriots a legitimate dark horse team in 2023, given their emerging young talent and exceptional defense. Hope isn’t completely lost on them—not yet, anyways.

Story originally appeared on Patriots Wire