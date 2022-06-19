Bad O-line and D-line, a sleeping giant, QB situation and other Seahawks stories for Cardinals fans to know

We have made it through of the 2022 NFL offseason. Every team is now done with its offseason program and heads into the summer break until training camp. It is time to take a trip around the NFC West to see what is going on with the Arizona Cardinals’ division rivals.

What is happening with the Seattle Seahawks?

Below are a few stories about the Seahawks from the last week for Cardinals fans to know.

Seahawks have 2 live televised preseason games on NFL Network

The NFL will air 22 preseason games live on NFL Network. The Seahawks get two of those live preseason games. Between the one game airing on ESPN and the two on NFL Network, anyone outside the Seattle area can watch all three of their preseason games.

Seahawks have poorly ranked O-line, D-line

The offseason brings lists and rankings. Pro Football Focus recently ranked all 32 teams’ offensive and defensive line units.

The Seahawks have the worst O-line and their defensive line is in the bottom four of the league.

Seahawks called 'a sleeping giant'

The Seahawks are expected to be a bad team this coming season, but analyst Louis Riddick called them “a sleeping giant.” LOL.

Russell Wilson suggests Seattle didn't want to win

The big move of the offseason for the Seahawks was trading away quarterback Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos. Wilson recently said things that some Seattle fans might not like, suggesting the Seahawks aren’t trying to win as much as they should. Wilson said he wanted to go to a team that wanted to win.

Pete Carroll says Seahawks 'in good shape' with QB situation

After they traded Wilson to the Broncos, the Seahawks now have a quarterback competition between Geno Smith, previously Wilson’s backup, and Drew Lock, who was acquired from the Broncos in the Wilson trade.

Neither is an inspiring choice at starting quarterback. That said, head coach Pete Carroll recently said the Seahawks are “in good shape” at the quarterback position.

