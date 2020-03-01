Bad news Ravens fans, here's one sign Brady may be returning to the Patriots

The NFL offseason has been a whirlwind of analysis, draft profiles, but most importantly rumors. At the forefront of these rumors is 3x MVP quarterback, Tom Brady, and what team he'll call home in 2020.

Recent reports from ESPN's Jeff Darlington state that he'd "be stunned if Tom Brady went back to New England." Also, Vic Tafur of the Athletic reported that "there's 'strong buzz' at the NFL combine that Tom Brady will leave the Patriots this offseason."

However, one of Brady's all-time favorite receivers is here to tell you otherwise:

As seen in this clip, Julian Edelman yells 'he's coming back, he's coming back,' while the camera focuses on the three stars, Brady, Edelman, and Jimmy Fallon, courtside of the Syracuse vs. North Carolina game Saturday evening.

Not to be ignored is Brady's reaction which is, something.

A caption for Tom Brady's look back, please? https://t.co/5xLiFi7Tiz — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 29, 2020

Gisele Bündchen, Brady's wife, was answering fan questions on Instagram Thursday, February 27th and when presented with the question: Where are you going to be living this year? Her response was "I would love to know where I'm going to be living this year but I don't know that yet. But hopefully somewhere nice. And wherever my husband is happy playing, so we will see."

At the end of the day none of us know where Brady will end up next year, which actually makes all the rumors and speculations that much more fun, right?

