Bad news for Patriots on Christian Barmore injury front

After missing the previous three games, there was hope that New England Patriots defensive tackle Christian Barmore would return in time for Sunday’s Week 11 clash with the New York Jets.

But the Patriots will unfortunately have to wait a lot longer than that.

On Friday, ESPN’s Field Yates reported the burgeoning defensive game-wrecker was not only out for the upcoming meeting with the Jets, but he was being placed on injured reserve by the Patriots. It’s a major setback considering he appeared to be nearing a return to the field.

With the IR designation, Barmore will be out for at least the next four games.

The Patriots have placed DT Christian Barmore on IR, as he’s now out four more games. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) November 18, 2022

His absence will be a big problem for a Patriots team smack-dab in the middle of the murderer’s row portion of their schedule.

After facing the Jets, coach Bill Belichick’s defense will have the daunting task of attempting to stave off a pair of high-powered offenses with the Minnesota Vikings and Buffalo Bills.

The earliest Barmore could return is the Patriots’ Week 15 road matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders.

List

3 key matchups could decide Patriots' Week 11 game vs. Jets

Story originally appeared on Patriots Wire