Bad news for Man Utd as they can’t sign £42m star with ‘incredible potential’ – report

Manchester United are set to miss out on signing Nice defender Jean-Clair Todibo this summer due to UEFA rules, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The Red Devils have held a long-term interest in the France international and they were heavily fancied to sign him at the start of the 2023/24 season.

United were planning to offload Harry Maguire to recoup funds. The Englishman’s decision to stay meant that they could not afford to recruit Todibo.

The club have since been linked with him on multiple occasions, but Romano has now disclosed that United won’t be signing him despite ‘advanced talks’.

United and Nice are currently controlled by Sir Jim Ratcliffe. With both clubs also competing in the Europa League, UEFA have blocked transfers this summer.

As per GFFN, the clubs need to prove independence by showing that they are owned by different entities.

With this in mind, the Red Devils and Les Aiglons have agreed with Europe’s football governing body that no players will transfer between them until September 2024.

United handed big blow in Todibo pursuit

Todibo is one of the best central defenders in the French top-flight. He had a fantastic 2023/24 season where he completed 90 percent of his passes in Ligue 1.

He also made a stunning 7.1 recoveries per league game alongside 3.1 clearances and 1.9 tackles. Todibo won 60 percent of his duels, keeping 14 clean sheets.

Todibo, who has ‘incredible potential‘ according to manager Francesco Farioli, could pursue a bigger challenge this summer, but it won’t be with United.

The UEFA multi-ownership rules have blocked any transfers between United and Nice. Todibo could end up joining a potential rival in the Premier League.

Todibo, who is valued at £42 million (as per Sport), could move to Aston Villa, who are closely monitoring and are very interested in securing his services.

