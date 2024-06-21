Bad news for England as reporter provides worrying Luke Shaw fitness update

Manchester United left-back Luke Shaw is still not part of England’s main training group.

The 28-year-old played nowhere near enough matches to warrant a place in the England squad for Euro 2024, but he went to Germany regardless of that and has missed their first two matches against Serbia and Denmark.

There remain question marks over Shaw’s fitness.

According to BBC Sport reporter Simon Stone, Shaw did not train as part of the main England group this morning.

Luke Shaw still not training as part of the main England group. — Simon Stone (@sistoney67) June 21, 2024

Shaw was restricted to 15 appearances for United last season and has not played since February 18, when the Reds beat Luton Town 2-1 at Kenilworth Road.

That is why it was such a surprise to see Shaw named in the England squad.

Gareth Southgate decided not to bring Harry Maguire due to an injury, but he made an exception for Shaw, who hasn’t been able to play in the first two matches.

It raises further questions about England’s shoddy start to the tournament.

Shaw was a huge miss for United last season and that has carried on into the Euros, where he takes up a place in the squad despite not being fit.

Maybe Southgate is keeping Shaw for the knockouts, if the Three Lions reach the next round that is…

