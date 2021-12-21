Bad news for Bears’ backers with wicked bad beat

The Chicago Bears were besieged by COVID-19, players coaches. They still had to play the Minnesota Vikings on Monday at Soldier Field.

Try as the might, the Bears were unable to find the end zone until 60 minutes elapsed in a 17-9 loss to their NFC North foe.

You ask how did they finally find the end zone after time ran out?

On the final play, trailing 17-3, Justin Fields threw a 19-yard pass to Jesper Horsted, the Princeton man.

Amidst some confusion, an official looked to rule Horsted short of the end zone, the referee then announced to all it was called a touchdown on the field.

Great, if you were getting the Bears and seven points as the spread had ballooned thanks to Chicago’s woes. The PAT would get you a push or a 2-point conversion would be the ultimate holiday gift cover.

Sorry, bad news for the Bears’ backers.

Because the touchdown came with 0:00 on the scoreboard, there would be no PAT.

Game over, 17-9. And in a 4-10 season, the Chicago Bears’ faithful took another brutal beat.

No one would blame anyone if they felt like hibernating.