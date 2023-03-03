Bad News, Aggies: Texas as permanent rival coming to theater near you?

A three permanent rival model looks imminent in regards to SEC scheduling in the future, and Texas will likely be on Texas A&M’s annual schedule.

We discussed the possibility of an eight-game schedule with one permanent rival earlier this week, as Texas A&M athletic director Ross Bjork floated it as a possibility.

Whether or not it was a legitimate option or simply a play to get the idea out in the media is unclear. What is clear is Alabama head coach Nick Saban feels he knows who will be his future permanent rivals. He doesn’t appear too thrilled about it.

Here’s what Saban had to say about future scheduling.

We got (Auburn, LSU and Tennessee) and two of them are in the top 10 and the other is in the top 10 a lot. Look historically over a 25-year history, and the three best teams in the East are Georgia, Tennessee and Florida. You look historically at 25 years, Alabama, LSU and Auburn are the three best teams in the West. So we’re playing them all.

Saban has a legitimate gripe over playing LSU annually, as the game is more rivalry for LSU than Alabama. It will be interesting if Bjork and A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher have similar complaints once their three permanent rivals are set.

Story originally appeared on Longhorns Wire