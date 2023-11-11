How bad was Indiana football’s defense in OT loss to Illinois? It doesn't get much worse

CHAMPAIGN — Indiana football’s defensive performance in a 45-42 overtime loss to Illinois on Saturday ranks among the worst in program history.

The Hoosiers gave up 662 total yards including 507 passing yards from Illinois backup quarterback John Paddock, who started in place of the injured Luke Altmyer.

Here’s a look where those numbers stack up:

507 passing yards allowed

Indiana has only given up more than 500 passing yards three times since 2000. This was the most passing yards they allowed since Purdue had 590 yards and seven touchdowns against Indiana in 2004.

Illinois 14.1 yards per attempt is the most against Indiana since a loss to Michigan in 2013 (17.2).

Illinois quarterback John Paddock passes during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Indiana on Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

According to the team’s media guide, only two quarterbacks have thrown for more passing yards against Indiana than Paddock did on Saturday. Iowa’s Chuck Hartlieb threw for 558 yards against the program in 1998 and Purdue quarterback Kyle Orton had 522 in the 2004 game. Michigan’s Devin Gardner is the only quarterback with more than 500 passing yards against Indiana.

Illinois receiver Isiah Williams is only the sixth receiver to have 200 or more receiving yards against Indiana.

Here’s where the performance ranks since 2000:

590 vs. Purdue; 63-24 loss, Nov. 20, 2004

507 vs. Illinois; 45-42 loss; Nov. 11, 2023

503 vs. Michigan; 63-47 loss, Oct. 12, 2013

485 vs. Central Michigan; 37-34 loss, Nov. 8, 2008

484 vs. Western Kentucky; 38-35 win, Sept. 19, 2015

479 vs. Purdue; 62-10 loss, Nov. 22, 2008

662 total yards allowed

The 662 total yards Indiana gave up is tied for most given up in Tom Allen’s tenure, including the season he spent as defensive coordinator. It’s the most yardage given up since the 676 yards of offense IU gave up in a 51-3 loss to Wisconsin in 2013.

Here’s where the performance ranks since 2000:

763 vs. Purdue; 63-24 loss, Nov. 20, 2004

751 vs. Michigan; 63-47 loss, Oct. 12, 2013

704 vs. Northwestern; 44-29 loss, Sept. 29, 2012

676 vs. Wisconsin; 51-3 loss, Nov. 16, 2013

662 vs. Illinois; 45-42 loss; Nov. 11, 2023

662 vs. Ohio State; 56-15 loss, Nov. 12, 2022

662 vs. Michigan State; 56-17 loss, Oct. 18, 2014

659 vs. Southern Illinois; 48-47 win, Sept. 5, 2015

623 vs. Missouri; 45-28 loss, Sept. 21, 2013

616 vs. Northwestern; 59-38 loss, Oct. 29, 2011

612 vs. Illinois; 52-35 win, Nov. 9, 2013

609 vs. Ohio State; 49-26 loss, Oct. 6, 2018

607 vs. Ohio State; 42-35 loss, Nov. 21, 2020

605 vs. Wisconsin; 62-14 loss, Nov. 10, 2012

603 vs. Ohio State; 35-6 loss, Oct. 25, 2003

601 vs. Wisconsin; 55-20 loss, Nov. 8, 2008

