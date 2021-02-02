Ex-49er Daniel Kilgore on Chiefs' reserve/COVID-19 list after bad haircut

Bad haircut lands ex-49ers center Kilgore on Chiefs' COVID list originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Former 49ers center Daniel Kilgore, now a member of the Super Bowl-bound Kansas City Chiefs, is on the reserve/COVID-19 because of a bad haircut.

The Chiefs on Monday placed Kilgore and wide receiver Demarcus Robinson on the reserve/COVID-19 list due to close contact with an individual who tested positive.

That contact, first reported by Cam Inman of the San Jose Mercury News, and confirmed through a source close to Kilgore, was the barber who was cleared to come to the Chiefs’ facility on Sunday.

Kilgore was first in line to get a haircut at 8 a.m., the source told NBC Sports Bay Area. The barber, who had passed previous COVID tests, was walked to an area where he was set up to cut hair.

He was allowed to begin cutting hair before the test results that morning came through.

In the middle of Kilgore's haircut, all parties were informed the barber tested positive.

Kilgore must now pass two tests a day before he is cleared to return off the reserve/COVID-19 list. If everything checks out OK, Kilgore should be able to travel to Tampa, Florida, on Saturday, the source said. The Chiefs will play in Super Bowl LV on Sunday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Kilgore, 33, is a 10-year NFL veteran who played his first seven seasons with the 49ers. He entered the league as a fifth-round draft pick in 2011 from Appalachian State.

He appeared in seven games with the Chiefs this season with four starts. He is the backup center behind Austin Reiter and appeared in six snaps on special teams in Kansas City’s victory over Buffalo in the AFC Championship Game.

Kilgore appeared in Super Bowl XLVII with the 49ers against the Baltimore Ravens. He played 13 snaps on special teams in the 49ers’ 34-31 loss to the Baltimore Ravens.

Download and subscribe to the 49ers Talk Podcast