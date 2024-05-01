How bad are the Colorado Rockies, really?

DENVER (KDVR) — The Colorado Rockies had some fairly bad seasons over the years — but the Rockies hit rock bottom when the team tallied its worst season in franchise history last year with 59 wins and 103 losses before the season was even over.

That said, you can’t necessarily judge a team by its previous seasons. Many MLB teams went from worst to first within a year, tackling unlikely franchise comebacks.

Remember when the Boston Red Sox went from 69 wins, landing themselves in last place in 2012 for their division, to 97 wins and a World Series championship in 2013?

Unfortunately, the Rockies aren’t exactly off to a comeback season.

Colorado Rockies projections: Could 2024 be the worst season yet?

The Rockies couldn’t have gotten off to a worse start as the team broke the record for the worst opening day in franchise history. The game also marked a first in MLB history. The 14 runs were the most in an inning on opening day for any team since 1900.

It was so hard to watch that some fans even asked the MLB for a mercy rule for the Rockies.

But the worst opening day in franchise history wasn’t the turning point for the Rockies. Tuesday night’s loss against the Miami Marlins marked the Rockies as the first team since 1900 to trail in each of its first 29 games.

It’s too soon to tell if there will be any more records to break this season (the most losses in one season sit with the New York Mets in 1962 with 120 losses) but the team isn’t the worst in history.

For the first 25 games, the Rockies ended with 6-19, which is at least four more wins than some of the worst starting seasons.

Meanwhile, the Rockies aren’t even the worst in the league right now at 7-22. The Marlins currently have the worst National League record at 7-24, although they have played two more games than Colorado. Over in the American League, the Chicago White Sox are 6-24.

FOX31 Newsletters: Sign up to get Broncos, Nuggets, Rockies and more sports news

While it’s easy to pick on the Rockies for their record over the years, the team still has over 100 games left to play, and it’s not really all that bad — at least compared to the White Sox and the worst starting seasons and history.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.