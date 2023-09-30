Bad Bunny and Kendall Jenner's Relationship Is Now Immortalized in a Gucci Ad

Photo: Jacopo M. Raule/Getty Images for Gucci

If attending the Gucci show together was a soft launch, what do we call a joint Gucci campaign?

Bad Bunny and Kendall Jenner are taking their still-not-explicitly-acknowledged relationship to the next level (in fashion, at least) — while also deepening their relationship with the Italian fashion brand — by appearing in the latest ad spot for Gucci's Valigeria line, photographed by Anthony Seklaoui. In the images, the two appear in an airport with Gucci luggage (and in full Gucci looks), both acting like they're trying to remain incognito while in transit and also playing for the camera.

Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny for Gucci. Photo: Anthony Seklaoui/Courtesy of Gucci

This marks Sabato De Sarno's second campaign since taking over Gucci. (The first, for the Marina Chain jewelry collection, starred Daria Werbowy.) The designer made his runway debut earlier this month, with Bad Bunny and Jenner sitting side by side in the front row.

Jenner, of course, has appeared in countless campaigns, but never for Gucci. Bad Bunny, meanwhile, fronted Jacquemus' Spring 2022 ads. Big (maybe, alleged) relationship milestone!

Keep scrolling to see the full campaign.

Photo: Anthony Seklaoui/Courtesy of Gucci

Photo: Anthony Seklaoui/Courtesy of Gucci

Photo: Anthony Seklaoui/Courtesy of Gucci

Photo: Anthony Seklaoui/Courtesy of Gucci

