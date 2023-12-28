Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl: Five players to watch for the Scarlet Knights

Heading into the Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl on Thursday, Rutgers football is hoping to have several breakout performances against Miami.

It was a good season for the Scarlet Knights in their fourth year of a rebuild under head coach Greg Schiano. They finished 6-6 (3-5 Big Ten) with their best regular season record since 2014.

#Chop4Change in the Bronx 🪓 Shoutout to the Boys and Girls Club for joining us at Kids Camp today at Yankee Stadium 🏟️#CHOP pic.twitter.com/KxdBOPZtXM — Rutgers Football (@RFootball) December 27, 2023

A total of 13 players were recognized in the All-Big Ten voting, the second-highest total for the program behind the 14 honored in 2020. According to the ESPN College Football Power Index, Rutgers’ 2023 strength of schedule is ranked No. 2 nationally.

Nearly all of the 13 players given all-Big Ten honors return for Rutgers and will play in the Pinstripe Bowl.

With the Scarlet Knights making their third appearance in the Pinstripe Bowl, below are the five players to watch for Rutgers.

No. 5 Senior wide receiver Christian Dremel

Christian Dremel (#6) is your classic undersized, quick, can do a little of everything receiver. Nice rub by Rutgers to get Dremel free on the arrow. If Belichick still is coaching the Patriots next year, Dremel may have a spot at least as an UDFA pic.twitter.com/HozB5l3QRt — Jeremy Marks-Peltz (@JMP1063) December 27, 2023

Rutgers senior wide receiver Christian Dremel is a player to watch for the Scarlet Knights in the Pinstripe Bowl. Dremel has at least one catch in all 12 games, leading the team with three receiving touchdowns, 34 receptions, and 440 receiving yards. The Caldwell, New Jersey native recorded his best performance against Michigan State in 2023, registering six catches for 80 yards. The former Don Bosco prospect merged into a solid offensive weapon on the outside for quarterback Gavin Wimsatt.

No. 4 Junior defensive lineman Aaron Lewis

Rutgers now has 10 senior starters who are returning. RB Kyle Monangai

WR Christian Dremel

LT Hollin Pierce

LG Bryan Felter DE Aaron Lewis

DE Wesley Bailey

LB Mo Toure

LB Tyreem Powell

CB Robert Longerbeam

S Flip Dixon Program positioned to take another step forward in 2024. — Aaron Breitman (@aaron_breitman) December 19, 2023

For his effort in 2023, Rutgers junior defensive lineman Aaron Lewis received Honorable Mention All-Big Ten (Coaches & Media) for his 48 tackles and three sacks on the season. The former 2022 Co-MVP on Defense has caused havoc on Rutgers’ defensive line. The Williamstown, New Jersey native recorded his best 2023 performance against Virginia Tech when he logged eight tackles and a sack.

No. 3 Senior linebacker Deion Jennings

Rutgers Football’s All-Big Ten Honors on Defense/Special Teams for the 2023 season: Third Team: K Jai Patel

Honorable Mentions: DL Mayan Ahanotu, DB Flip Dixon, LB Deion Jennings, DL Aaron Lewis, DB Robert Longerbeam, DB Max Melton, and LB Mohamed Toure — Josh Meyers (@JoshCMeyers) November 28, 2023

Rutgers senior linebacker Deion Jennings is another defensive player to watch in the Pinstripe Bowl, ranking No. 10 in the Big Ten with 7.2 tackles per game and has a team-high 86 stops overall. The Sicklerville, New Jersey native had registered a stellar 2023 season, receiving Honorable Mention All-Big Ten (Media) honors. Jennings started 11 games at linebacker for the Scarlet Knights, recording his best performance of the season against Ohio State (13 tackles).

No. 2 Junior running back Kyle Monangai

Some thoughts on #Rutgers and what the Miami Hurricanes can expect tomorrow @PinstripeBowl: Very good RB in Kyle Monangai (1099 rush yds), he gets downhill quickly. Nice job by the TE #21 taking 2 VT defenders with him out of the alley. pic.twitter.com/U1FIdxE5Pt — Jeremy Marks-Peltz (@JMP1063) December 27, 2023

Big Ten rushing leader Kyle Monangai is a must-watch for the Scarlet Knights as he attempts to record his seventh 100-yard game this year. Monangai’s 1,099 rushing yards are the most by a Scarlet Knight during the Big Ten era (2014-present) and the first 1,000-yard season for RU since Jawan Jamison (1,075) in 2012. The former Don Bosco prospect has recorded 217 carries for 1099 rushing yards and seven touchdowns, averaging 5.1 yards per attempt and 91.6 yards per game. For his efforts this season, the Roseland, New Jersey native received First Team All-Big Ten (Pro Football Focus), Second Team All-Big Ten (Coaches, Media, Phil Steele), and the Doak Walker Award Weekly Recognition against Virginia Tech (Sept. 19, 2023).

No. 1 Junior quarterback Gavin Wimsatt

Good reporting from @briannnnf on Gavin Wimsatt returning for next season. Regardless of whether you want Wimsatt to be the starter moving forward or not, let’s appreciate the fact that he said he is a “Rutgers guy” & willing to finish what he started picking fight over flight. — Aaron Breitman (@aaron_breitman) December 24, 2023

Rutgers junior quarterback Gavin Wimsatt is a player to watch in this bowl game as he continues to improve as the starting quarterback for the Scarlet Knights. Wimsatt led the Big Ten quarterbacks with nine rushing touchdowns and 488 rushing yards but struggled to throw the ball in the passing offense. The Owensboro, Kentucky native has accounted for 18 touchdowns, the most for a Rutgers quarterback since Gary Nova (25) in 2014. The Rutgers’ team captain recorded 131 completions on 274 attempts for 1651 yards with nine touchdowns and eight interceptions. His best performance came against Temple when he recorded 198 yards through the air.

Story originally appeared on Rutgers Wire