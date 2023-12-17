Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl: Five things to know about Miami

Rutgers football and Miami will head to New York in late December to participate in the 2023 Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl at Yankee Stadium.

The Scarlet Knights appeared two prior in the Pinstripe Bowl, taking on Iowa State in 2011 and Notre Dame in 2013. As for Miami, it will be the second appearance for the Hurricanes in the Pinstripe Bowl, losing their first appearance in 2018 to Wisconsin, 35-3.

The bowl game with mark the thirteenth time Rutgers will have played at Yankee Stadium, dating back to 1926.

As for the Hurricanes, Miami finished the 2023 season with a 7-5 record and 9th in the Atlantic Coastal Conference. Miami has won one of their previous four games heading into their bowl game with the Scarlet Knights.

The Hurricanes have appeared in 43 bowl games, recording 19 bowl wins in program history. The last time Miami won a bowl game was in 2016, defeating West Virginia 31-14 in the Russell Athletic Bowl.

As we inch closer to the Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl, below are five things to know about the Miami Hurricanes.

Rutgers faces a Miami offense ranked No. 26 nationally

The offensive players of the game from Week 13 🙌#GoCanes pic.twitter.com/sZZsn3727a — Miami Hurricanes Football (@CanesFootball) November 29, 2023

Heading into their bowl game against Rutgers, Miami is ranked No. 26 in the country for total offense. Through 12 games this season, the Hurricanes have registered 2121 rushing yards and 3173 passing yards in 813 plays. Miami has averaged 6.51 yards per play and 441.2 yards per game in 2023. Miami junior running back Henry Parrish Jr. is the leading rusher for the Hurricanes, recording 579 yards on 89 attempts with six touchdowns in 10 games this season.

Pinstripe Bowl fact: Miami is the best rushing defense in the ACC

The Hurricanes have been stout on defense this season, ranking No. 1 in the Atlantic Coast Conference for rushing defense. Miami has allowed 1165 rushing yards on 367 attempts with 15 touchdowns, holding opponents to an average of 3.17 yards per carry through 12 games. Miami defensive back James Williams anchors the Hurricane defense, leading the team in tackles with 73. Williams is averaging 6.08 tackles per game, recording 48 solo tackles.

Wide receiver Xavier Restrepo is ranked No. 2 in the ACC for receptions and receiving yards

Highlight Tape Coming Soon… pic.twitter.com/KrvDn8MEPV — Xavier Restrepo (@XavierRestrepo1) December 13, 2023

Miami junior wide receiver Xavier Restrepo was one of three Hurricanes (defensive back Kamren Kinchens and kicker Andres Borregales) to earn first-team All-ACC honors this past season, ranking No. 2 in the ACC for receptions and receiving yards. The 5-foot-10, 198-pound wide receiver recorded 74 receptions for 993 yards and five touchdowns through 12 games this season. He has averaged 13.4 yards per catch and 82.8 yards per game in 2023, ranking No. 25 in the nation for receptions and receiving yards.

Defensive lineman Rueben Bain, Jr. won the 2023 ACC Defensive Rookie of the Year award

A @247Sports True Freshman All-American in every phase of the game 🙌🔥 Congratulations Dylan, Francis, and Rueben 👏#GoCanes pic.twitter.com/qdZbapNXeP — Miami Hurricanes Football (@CanesFootball) December 12, 2023

Miami’s freshman defensive lineman Reuben Bain, Jr. received the 2023 Atlantic Coast Conference Defensive Rookie of the Year award for his performance this past season. Also, the freshman defensive lineman was selected to the All-ACC Third Team, becoming the third Miami Hurricane to win ACC Defensive Rookie of the Year honors in history. Bain appeared in all 12 games, starting in the final ten. He recorded 37 tackles (team-high among defensive linemen), 9.5 tackles for loss, and 7.5 sacks. His 7.5 sacks rank him No. 36 in the nation and tied for the team’s high with junior linebacker Francisco Mauigoa.

Safety Kamren Kinchens is ranked No. 3 in the nation for interceptions

Miami junior safety Kamren Kinchens was one of three Hurricanes to earn first-team All-ACC honors for his performance this season, recording five interceptions. Kinchens’s five interceptions rank him No. 2 in the ACC and No. 3 in the nation. The 6-foot, 205-pound safety has been an anchor in the Hurricanes’ secondary, recording 59 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, one sack, ten pass breakups, and five interceptions with one touchdown through 10 games this season.

Story originally appeared on Rutgers Wire