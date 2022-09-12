Bad blood brews between Micah Parsons, Leonard Fournette

In the immediate wake of his team’s 19-3 loss to Leonard Fournette and the Bucs, Cowboys edge-rush extraordinaire Micah Parsons was delivering no platitudes to the workhorse tailback.

Playoff Lenny? Parsons used a different word for Fournette after the 245-pound veteran leveled him with a right shoulder while in pass protection as Parsons was engaged with Bucs left tackle Josh Wells.

The pancake block, incidentally, resulted in a 48-yard Tom Brady downfield completion to Julio Jones late in the first half, setting up a Ryan Succop 47-yard field goal.

“Now go watch the tape!” Parsons tweeted shortly after midnight Monday. “And see what happenned when it was me and him one on one!!! You hit someone not looking you straight p---y!!”

Early Monday afternoon, Fournette responded with the gif of a crying Michael Jordan.

At least one peer immediately came to Parsons’ defense. Bills veteran edge rusher Von Miller tweeted such blocks — while rushers are engaged with an offensive lineman — should be outlawed by the NFL.

“This block must be taken out the game!” Miller wrote. “This is the future and we are just letting the offense tee off on our marquee pass rushers! You can get the job done without this much contact!”

Bucs coach Todd Bowles defended his player Monday afternoon.

“I thought it was legal. If it wasn’t legal, they would’ve thrown a flag. It was hard hit and it was legal. As long as it’s in the game and legal, we’ll abide by the rules.”

• • •

Sign up for the Bucs RedZone newsletter to get updates and analysis on the latest team and NFL news from Bucs beat writer Joey Knight.

Never miss out on the latest with the Bucs, Rays, Lightning, Florida college sports and more. Follow our Tampa Bay Times sports team on Twitter and Facebook.