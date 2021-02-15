Bad blocks, big wrecks and McDowell shocks the world | Race Rewind
Relive the 63rd running of the Daytona 500 that saw its fair share of big wrecks and had a surprise winner at the end of The Great American Race.
Relive the 63rd running of the Daytona 500 that saw its fair share of big wrecks and had a surprise winner at the end of The Great American Race.
The crash led to a surprise winner in the race: 100-to-1 longshot Michael McDowell.
Drivers discuss their efforts in the Daytona 500.
There's a growing possibility that Alex Smith is playing for a new team in 2021, and these 7 options might provide a good fit.
Earlier this week, soon-to-be former Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford sat down for an interview with Mitch Albom of the Detroit Free Press that touched on topics related to his pending trade to the Rams. On Sunday, the newspaper shared more of that conversation with their subscribers. One of the new questions had to do with [more]
Hall of Fame receiver Terrell Owens hasn’t been to the Hall of Fame, and he still has no intention of going. “This past weekend was a further indication of why I wouldn’t go,” Owens told Bob Glauber of Newsday. “No disrespect to anybody that got in, but I just don’t understand the process. Calvin Johnson [more]
Rain and lightning forced the Daytona 500 to go under a red flag after just 15 laps on Sunday. The storm hit as track workers were cleaning up after a 16-car wreck. The crash occurred as the field went down the backstretch heading into Turn 3, when contact from behind by Christopher Bell sent Aric Almirola spinning into pole sitter Alex Bowman as they were trying to move into second place behind leader Kevin Harvick.
Nate Lashley shared the lead at Pebble Beach with three holes to play, but a four-putt ended his bid.
A legendary Pittsburgh sandwich shop has made a tempting offer to T.J. and Derek Watt regarding brother J.J.
The legendary Celtic team president and coach once listed the 12 players hed most want on his team going into the playoffs.
Jordan Spieth has set an example for his peers of how to handle things when their turn on the rack comes. Because it will, for every one of them.
Jessica Pegula, daughter of the Buffalo Bills and Sabres owners, is one of three Americans in the Australian Open quarterfinals.
"These refs literally cheatin' like we not watchin'..."
Late in Kings loss to Grizzlies, Jonas Valanciunas and Chimezie Metu get tangled up after dunk.
Michigan basketball shook off the rust in Sunday's comeback win at Wisconsin, as the Wolverines earned an improbable win in their return
Kamaru Usman's comments didn't sit well with Jorge Masvidal.
Without further ado, let’s try and predict the full 26-man roster for the Yanks enter spring training to see if it shakes out the way we see it looking on Opening Day.
Daniel Berger stole the show -- and sealed his fourth career PGA Tour win -- by draining a 31-footer for eagle at 18 on Sunday to win the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in Pebble Beach, Calif. It was the fourth eagle for the week -- and second of the day -- for Berger, who came to the 72nd hole tied with Maverick McNealy.
Tom Brady's Super Bowl victory lap was short-lived, as the Bucs quarterback is already putting in work to prepare for the 2021 season.
Joel Dahmen and Sung Kang played together Sunday for the first time since their 2018 "cheating" incident, and Kang came with the jokes.
Playoff Lenny was a big part of the Buccaneers’ run to a Super Bowl title, but the regular season wasn’t all smooth sailing for running back Leonard Fournette. Fournette played a smaller role than the one he’d played in Jacksonville over the first three years of his career and found out that he was going [more]