Bad beats: Baylor looked like a great bet, until a half-court banked buzzer beater by Kansas

They don’t do win probabilities for covering the spread, but if they did, Baylor basketball probably would have been more than 99 percent with less than a minute to go.

The Bears, the No. 2 team in the country, had an impressive performance against Kansas to remain undefeated. They were -8.5 or -9 on the betting line and well on their way to a cover. The Bears led by 13 with just over 30 seconds left and Kansas had stopped fouling. For those who bet on Kansas, there was no real path to covering. There wasn’t enough time and the Jayhawks didn’t want to stop the clock.

Then came one of the worst bad beats of the college basketball season.

Kansas stole it from Baylor and got a quick layup by Dajuan Harris Jr. with 32.7 seconds left. Not ideal, but Baylor led by 11 and there was only a 2.7-second difference between the shot and game clock. And again, Kansas had called everyone off and was just playing it out.

With 1.9 seconds left Baylor, running out the clock, turned it over to Kansas. But again, something really weird had to ...

Oh, no.

MEANINGFUL TO SOME: Kansas with a garbage time, off-the-glass 3 at the buzzer. 🤣 pic.twitter.com/VofyKySgMm — Kyle Boone (@Kyle__Boone) January 19, 2021

Yep, it was a banked in shot just inside of midcourt by Kansas’ Chris Teahan as time expired. Kansas lost 77-69 and somehow, Baylor bettors were tearing up tickets.

Just to make it a little worse, Teahan is a senior who had appeared in three games and scored just three points before Monday night. He had only attempted one shot all season, though it was a successful 3-pointer. Teahan played one minute and shot once on Monday. That one shot ruined some bettors’ nights.

Baylor controlled the entire game and all night the cover looked pretty safe. It looked like a lock in the final minute. There are no locks.

Kansas guard Chris Teahan's desperation heave at the buzzer against Baylor was meaningful to some. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner)

