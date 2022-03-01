Bad beat: Syracuse was an 8.5-point underdog and didn't cover ... in overtime

It's not just that Syracuse didn't cover. It's that they never were in danger of not covering, until overtime.

Syracuse was an 8- or 8.5-point underdog at BetMGM vs. UNC on Monday night, and they almost won straight up. Somehow, they didn't cover the spread.

There are garden-variety bad beats like a meaningless 3-pointer going in at the buzzer, but the worst type of beat might be having a healthy underdog play well for two halves, then somehow not cover in overtime. Syracuse bettors know.

The Orange took a 9-0 lead to start the game and while UNC made some runs after that, Syracuse bettors should have felt good until late in the second half. North Carolina hit a 3-pointer with 11 seconds left to take a 2-point lead. Had it missed, the Orange likely covers (and UNC would likely have been on the wrong side of the NCAA tournament bubble, but that's a different conversation). Then Syracuse rushed down and hit a nice jump shot to tie it. Orange bettors at that moment found themselves in the weird spot of hoping Syracuse missed that shot and lost by 2, covering the spread. Still, having 8 or 8.5 points in your pocket is usually fine for overtime, and especially after how well Syracuse had played.

Then again, experienced bettors probably knew exactly what was coming next.

Overtime started and it all went to heck. UNC hit the first four shots in overtime to take a 9-point lead. Cole Swider of Syracuse, who was awesome with 36 points, fouled out. The Orange wasn't fouling in the final minute to extend the game. A late turnover by North Carolina, when they were up 88-79, gave Syracuse bettors life. It's not like North Carolina was going to be trying that hard on defense.

Then, with 10.4 seconds left, a long Orange pass was way off and went out of bounds. Brutal. UNC dribbled out the clock and won by 9, somehow covering the spread.

The good news is Syracuse bettors probably won't have a beat that bad in March. Hopefully, anyway.