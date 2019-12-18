Bad beat? Redskins' loss to Eagles so bad some bets got refunded

The Redskins played a tight game against the Eagles on Sunday, and with less than a minute remaining, Washington held a lead.

Before a Carson Wentz miracle late-game drive and a touchdown with about 30 seconds left in the game, the Redskins were not just going to cover the six-point spread, Washington was going to win outright. Things change fast in pro football though.

Wentz connected with Greg Ward for the late touchdown, and all of sudden, the Redskins were trailing by three. Then, on a miracle Hail Mary attempt with less than 10 seconds left, Redskins quarterback Dwayne Haskins got hit, fumbled, and Eagles linebacker Nigel Bradham ran it back for a score.

Bradham's touchdown happened as the clock expired, and in turn, gave the Eagles a 10-point lead. That meant Philadelphia covered, not even in the last second, but with no time on the clock. As bad beats go, it was beyond brutal.

Because of the nature of the loss one online sports book offered an unprecedented refund. PointsBet offered something called their "Good Karma Payout" which wiped those bad beats off for folks that had the Redskins bet with the points. That rarely happens, but shows how bad the beat truly was.

The NFL will offer no good karma payout. The Eagles certainly won't. After a brutal loss, maybe a few Redskins fans will feel relief though from PointsBet.

