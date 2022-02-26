  • Oops!
Bad beat: Arkansas wins, but Kentucky's meaningless banked 3 is terrible for bettors

Frank Schwab
·1 min read
Before Kentucky's TyTy Washington Jr. even released a wild 3-pointer at the buzzer, doomsday Arkansas bettors had to know it was going in.

Those who took the Razorbacks -3 at BetMGM felt good on Saturday afternoon, but only for a moment. Arkansas took a lead late in the game and was on the verge of a nice win over the Wildcats. Arkansas led 73-70 in the final 30 seconds when Kentucky missed a three and had to foul. Davonte Davis missed a free throw with 13 seconds left but hit the second one, and then Kentucky missed another three. With four seconds left Davis missed another free throw, and those Arkansas -3 tickets looked a lot shakier.

Arkansas led 75-70 when Washington got the inbounds pass. He clearly hadn't given up yet. Washington pulled up just past the logo and ... yeah.

Arkansas never was a safe win for bettors. Early in the second half, Kentucky cut the Razorbacks' lead to one possession, and after that the game went back and forth. It was a sweat for most of the game. Still, seeing two missed free throws in the final 13 seconds and then a banked-in meaningless three at the buzzer to lose by a point (or, if you got Arkansas at -2.5, a half-point) was just brutal.

It's not March yet, but the madness has begun for bettors.

JD Notae of the Arkansas Razorbacks drives to the basket against Sahvir Wheeler of the Kentucky Wildcats. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)
