Bad beat: Arkansas wins, but Kentucky's meaningless banked 3 is terrible for bettors

Before Kentucky's TyTy Washington Jr. even released a wild 3-pointer at the buzzer, doomsday Arkansas bettors had to know it was going in.

Those who took the Razorbacks -3 at BetMGM felt good on Saturday afternoon, but only for a moment. Arkansas took a lead late in the game and was on the verge of a nice win over the Wildcats. Arkansas led 73-70 in the final 30 seconds when Kentucky missed a three and had to foul. Davonte Davis missed a free throw with 13 seconds left but hit the second one, and then Kentucky missed another three. With four seconds left Davis missed another free throw, and those Arkansas -3 tickets looked a lot shakier.

Arkansas led 75-70 when Washington got the inbounds pass. He clearly hadn't given up yet. Washington pulled up just past the logo and ... yeah.

Arkansas never was a safe win for bettors. Early in the second half, Kentucky cut the Razorbacks' lead to one possession, and after that the game went back and forth. It was a sweat for most of the game. Still, seeing two missed free throws in the final 13 seconds and then a banked-in meaningless three at the buzzer to lose by a point (or, if you got Arkansas at -2.5, a half-point) was just brutal.

It's not March yet, but the madness has begun for bettors.