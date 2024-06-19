Here’s how bad the Bears were in the fourth quarter in 2023

It’s no secret the Chicago Bears struggled in the fourth quarter during the 2023 season.

Chicago lost a total of six games by one score last season, which included three contests where the team gave the game away in the fourth quarter. The Bears blew a 21-point lead to the Denver Broncos in Week 4; they blew a 12-point lead in the final minutes to the Detroit Lions in Week 11; and they blew a 10-point lead to the Cleveland Browns in Week 15.

Warren Sharp broke down the Bears’ performance last season, highlighting how bad they were closing out games in the fourth quarter even beyond those blown leads.

If you look at Chicago’s performance in the first three quarters alone, they would’ve finished with a 10-6-1 record, which would’ve been the eighth most wins in the NFL. The Bears also outgained opposing teams by 430 yards and ranked 10th in total line of scrimmage EPA (offense and defense) through three quarters.

By comparison, the fourth quarter was a disaster. They had -50.7 total EPA (worst in the NFL), 14 turnovers (most), 10 interceptions (most), were outgained by 446 yards (second worst) and ultimately finished with the worst record in the NFC North (7-9).

Bears coach Matt Eberflus will certainly be under the microscope this season after his team failed to pull out close games in 2023, especially after the team opted to stick with him at coach following a rough first two seasons.

While it’s unfair to compare last year’s squad with the current roster, it’s clear Chicago needs to learn how to close out games if they hope to contend for the postseason. And that starts with their head coach.

