How bad will Arkansas be in 2024? Phil Steele offers dismal projection

Few, if any, head coaches at Power Four programs are on as big a hot seat heading into the 2024 college football season as Arkansas’ Sam Pittman.

Pittman is entering his fifth season as Razorbacks coach after going 4-8 last season. Only one of those wins came in SEC play — against a Florida Gators program with their own embattled head coach entering the season in Billy Napier.

The Hogs are hoping for a turnaround in 2024. Boise State transfer Taylen Green will likely be the quarterback who replaces KJ Jefferson, and former Arkansas head coach Bobby Petrino was brought in to run the offense.

Phil Steele recently made his projections for the 2024 SEC landscape, and unfortunately for Arkansas, it doesn’t look good.

Steele projects the Razorbacks to finish ahead of only two SEC programs — Mississippi State and Vanderbilt. The Bulldogs have a first-year head coach (for the second season in a row) in Jeff Lebby, while Vanderbilt is coming off a 2-10 season that saw them go winless in conference play.

Per On3’s assessment of where Arkansas lands in Steele’s rankings:

“All eyes are on Fayetteville this year as Sam Pittman enters a crucial year at Arkansas. He moved on from offensive coordinator Dan Enos part-way through his first year with the Razorbacks, and the 2024 season could be important for Pittman’s future with the program. KJ Jefferson is out after transferring to UCF, meaning it could be Taylen Green’s show at quarterback. Nonetheless, it’s looking like it could be another rough year for Arkansas, which came in at No. 14 in Phil Steele’s SEC predictions.”

The Razorbacks open their season against UAPB Thursday, August 29 at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock. Kickoff is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. CDT. The game can be seen on ESPNU.

