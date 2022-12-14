Bacot claims UNC record in 100-67 win over The Citadel North Carolina guard Caleb Love (2) drives in against Citadel forwards Stephen Clark (1) and forward Jackson Price (0) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022, in Chapel Hill, N.C. (AP Photo/Chris Seward)

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) Armando Bacot had 11 rebounds, reaching double digits for a program-record 62nd time, and scored 14 points as North Carolina rolled by The Citadel 100-67 on Tuesday night.

Bacot passed Billy Cunningham for the record while also posting his 55th double-double of his career and sixth this season. His 11 rebounds led a 47-31 advantage on the boards.

Caleb Love hit four 3-pointers and scored 17 points for the Tar Heels (7-4), who made 15 of 31 from the arc for 48%, besting their 29% season average. Pete Nance and Tyler Nickel both had three 3-pointers and 16 points. Nickel's point total is a career high.

Stephen Clark and Jackson Price scored 15 points apiece for the Bulldogs (5-5), who didn't take their first free throw until more than midway through the second half. They finished 1 of 5 at the line to 21 of 27 for the Tar Heels.

The Citadel had a two-point lead 90 seconds into the game then the Tar Heels went on a 10-0 run and led the rest of the way. The Bulldogs did get within a point with an 8-0 spurt including 3s from Price and Austin Ash but North Carolina outscored them 22-8 for the remainder of the half in a run that included five 3-pointers for a 48-33 lead.

The lead remained comfortably in double figures through the second half, reaching a game-high 36 points in the final minute.

North Carolina is 20-0 against The Citadel, the most wins for the Tar Heels against an opponent without a loss. The teams' previous meeting came in 1991 when current Tar Heels coach Hubert Davis led North Carolina with 16 points.

