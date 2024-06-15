Backyard Pickleball Bash set for June 22 in Rockwall

Jun. 14—The Backyard Pickleball Bash is set for June 22 at the Oasis Pickleball Club in Rockwall.

This event will include live entertainment, a culinary experience from Chef Juan Garido with Cassandra Fine Catering, playful lawn games and 42 courts of continuous pickleball action with prizes.

More than 20 backyard games are planned, including cornhole, a golf putting area and more.

Skills and drills lessons for pickleball players of all levels will be conducted by Dallas pickleball pros.

The all-day live music will be provided by five different bands.

There's also an on-site bar and VIP experience with exclusive lounge access.

The gates will open at 8 a.m. and close at 8 p.m. Free parking is available.

Tickets are available online through this link:

https://www.bpbfest.com/tickets

The Oasis played host to more than 1,000 professional and amateur players during the CIBC Texas Open earlier in June.

Big crowds watched and some of the Professional Pickleball Association pro finals were televised on national TV.