Backyard Brawl with Pitt returns to West Virginia's basketball schedule

Jun. 3—West Virginia's 2021-22 nonconference basketball schedule features meetings with two former Mountaineers, the return of long-time foes Pitt and Connecticut and a spot in the Big 12/SEC Challenge.

WVU will open the regular season Nov. 9 against Oakland at the WVU Coliseum.

Three days later, Pitt comes to Morgantown for the 188th Backyard Brawl on Nov. 12. WVU has won the past four meetings. The game last season, also scheduled for Morgantown, was canceled due to covid-19 concerns.

West Virginia will play three games in the Shriners Children's Charleston Classic in Charleston, S.C. Other teams entered include Boise State, Clemson, Elon, Marquette, Ole Miss, St. Bonaventure and Temple.

The next five games are in Morgantown, starting with Eastern Kentucky on Nov. 26, followed by Bellarmine (Nov. 30), Radford (Dec. 4), Connecticut in the Big East-Big 12 Battle (Dec. 8) and Kent State (Dec. 12). Radford is coached by former Mountaineers player Darris Nichols.

WVU will travel to Birmingham, Ala., on Dec. 18 to face UAB at newly renovated Legacy Arena. UAB is coached by former Bob Huggins assistant Andy Kennedy. The Blazers will visit Morgantown during the 2022-23 season.

West Virginia will play its final home nonconference game against Youngstown State on Dec. 22. That game also was was canceled last season. The Mountaineers' final nonconference game will be Jan. 29, with an opponent and location to be determined in the annual Big 12/SEC Challenge.

Jerry DiPaola is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Jerry by email at jdipaola@triblive.com or via Twitter .