Backup TE Kendall Blanton catches TD pass for Rams

Matthew Stafford has plenty of great targets among Los Angeles Rams receivers.

Kendall Blanton isn’t one of the familiar ones.

That is why it surprised the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday in the NFC Divisional Round game at Raymond James Stadium when Blanton caught a touchdown pass to give LA a 10-0 lead after the PAT.

Kendall Blanton caught 4 passes during the regular season. He just caught a TD in the Divisional Round of the #NFLPlayoffs 🙌 📺: #LARvsTB on NBC

Blanton is a backup tight end who had all of 4 receptions for 37 yards in the season. He played college football at Missouri and was undrafted in 2019.

Per his Wikipedia history:

Blanton signed with the Rams as an undrafted free agent on April 29, 2019. He was waived on August 31, 2019, during final roster cuts, and was subsequently signed to the team’s practice squad one day later. The Rams promoted Blanton to their active roster on December 3, 2019. He made his NFL debut on December 12, 2019, playing four snaps on special teams.

Blanton was waived at the end of training camp on September 5, 2020. He was re-signed back to the Rams’ practice squad on September 6, 2020, where he spent the entirety of the 2020 season.

Blanton signed a reserve/futures contract with the Rams on January 19, 2021.He was waived during final roster cuts and again re-signed to the Rams practice squad to start the 2021 season.

Blanton was elevated to the active roster on October 24, 2021, for the team’s Week 7 game against the Detroit Lions. He was signed to the active roster on October 30.

It is easy to see why injured Rams DB Jordan Fuller was so happy for Blanton’s success.