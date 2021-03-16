The backup QB that made the most sense for the Eagles is now a Dolphin originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

The backup quarterback that made the most sense for the Eagles is now a Miami Dolphin.

Jacoby Brissett, the Colts starter in 2019 under new Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni, agreed to a one-year free agent deal with the Dolphins, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

With the report last week that Jeff Lurie has instructed his scouting staff to move forward with Jalen Hurts and not draft a quarterback with the sixth overall pick, speculation over a veteran backup quarterback has centered around Brissett, who spent the last four years with the Colts - the last three with Sirianni.

After Andrew Luck retired, Brissett went 7-8 in 15 starts for the Colts in 2019, completing 61 percent of his passes with 18 touchdowns and just six INTs in 447 pass attempts for an 88.0 passer rating. He threw only eight passes backing up Philip Rivers last year.

Brissett, 28, is a former Patriots 3rd-round pick and seemed like a good fit here because he’s a smart, capable player who wouldn’t cost a fortune and could win you some games off the bench but is also at the point in his career where he would presumably be OK as a backup mentoring a young starter like Hurts.

Brissett was the third quarterback in the span of about an hour to find a new home. Earlier Tuesday, Andy Dalton of the Cowboys agreed to a one-year deal with the Bears and Tyrod Taylor of the Chargers agreed to a one-year contract with the Texans. On Monday, Ryan Fitzpatrick agreed to a one-year deal with Washington.

That’s four highly regarded veteran potential backups off the board for the Eagles, who have only Hurts under contract for 2021.

There are still some free agents available, but with the top guys all gone we’re now down to cheaper but less reliable options like Chase Daniel, Matt Barkley, Brian Hoyer, Joe Flacco, Colt McCoy and … Nate Sudfeld.

With Dalton in Chicago, Mitch Trubisky is available but doesn’t fit the profile of what the Eagles are looking for in a backup.