Backup QB Donovan DeLong's 3 TDs power Millennium past Kellis 24-3 in 5A 1st-round playoff game

Despite being down its starting quarterback, the No. 8 Goodyear Millennium Tigers overcame a disastrous start to its 5A first-round playoff matchup against Glendale Raymond S. Kellis to win 24-3 on Thursday evening in a home matchup.

Millennium moves onto face the top seed in 5A, Gilbert Higley, which dismantled No. 16 Oro Valley Ironwood Ridge 72-3 in its opening-round game. The game will be played Nov. 17 at Higley High School.

“It’s playoffs,” Millennium coach Lamar Early said. “It’s about survival. Whether it’s one point, 20 points, we’re moving on. That’s our mindset.”

Here are key takeaways from the first-round matchup:

A sputtering start, then the engine revs up

The game got off to basically the worst start possible for Millennium as running back Jalen Dupree fumbled the ball on the very first play of scrimmage, giving the ball to Kellis at its' own 35-yard line.

The tough Tiger defense was able to clamp down and held the Cougars to a 31-yard field goal to make it 3-0 with 7:36 left in the first quarter.

Then on Millennium's next drive, junior quarterback Donovan DeLong was intercepted by junior defensive back Jaden Peters.

Two drives, two turnovers. The offensive engine was sputtering.

The words running through coach Lamar Early’s head were simple.

“Wake up.”

That’s when the Tigers awoke from their slumber and pushed it into another gear, catalyzed by a big 35-yard run from Dupree, who redeemed himself from the early fumble. With the ball in the red zone, DeLong used a quarterback sneak from 1 yard out to go ahead 7-3 with 11:36 remaining in the second quarter.

Millennium scores on this 1-yard QB sneak from Donovan DeLong. Set up by a big run by running back Jalen Dupree.



Millennium 7, Kellis 3 | 11:36, 2Q. pic.twitter.com/8pA18Csk8x — Logan Stanley (@LSscribe) November 10, 2023

On the next offensive for Millennium, DeLong showed why the coaching staff had faith in him when he dropped in a beautiful 33-yard touchdown pass to sophomore wide receiver Trey Peck to make it 14-3 heading into halftime.

“It’s an amazing pass from our backup quarterback,” Peck said. “It was a dot. For him to step up like that, it’s amazing because we weren’t planning on our starting quarterback to be hurt. He came just in like that, and the connections were already there.”

A dart 🎯 from Donovan DeLong to wide receiver Trey Peck. 33 yards.



Millennium 14, Kellis 3 | 4:46, 2Q. pic.twitter.com/qQ0s61yxA6 — Logan Stanley (@LSscribe) November 10, 2023

Donovan DeLong answers the call in a big moment

It’s not ever easy stepping into the starting quarterback position when you’ve been the backup for most of the year. It’s even harder when it’s a playoff atmosphere and the season on the line.

Filling in for injured starter Titus Johnson, who hurt his shoulder three games ago, DeLong delivered a great performance to push his team ahead to the second round of the playoffs. He had one passing touchdown to go along with two scores on the ground and was instrumental all night in guiding the Tiger offense.

DeLong had two passes over 30 yards, including one 43-yarder, and also used his legs. His 16-yard run in the fourth quarter put the Tigers right at the goal line before going up 21-3 on another quarterback sneak. DeLong added another key run late in the fourth as his 11-yard scramble set up a 43-yard field goal by senior kicker Jason Weston to make it 24-3.

DeLong does it again from 1-yard out. Had a great 16-yard run to set up the Tigers at the Cougars’ 3-yard line. His second rushing TD of the night.



Millennium 21, Kellis 3 | 9:50, 4Q. pic.twitter.com/rhlFx1WKw0 — Logan Stanley (@LSscribe) November 10, 2023

But more importantly, he showed poise. It would have been easy to get rattled after the early interception. He didn’t though, taking care of the ball the rest of the game.

“I’m so proud of him,” Early said. “He played a great ball game. Playoffs, back against the wall, got to survive. He played phenomenal tonight, throwing the ball, running the ball, running the offense.”

A foundation laid

While the game didn’t result in the way coach Ben Kullos and Kellis hoped for, this season is anything but a failure. It’s the exact opposite.

After going 1-27 from 2018 to 2020, the Cougars rebounded with a 9-1 regular season record. It was the first playoff trip since 2016 for Kellis.

A foundation has been laid. Junior quarterback Ronald Cody III proved to be one of the most dangerous runners from the pocket as was eighth in 5A for most rushing yards in the regular season with 1,038. He has some work to do in the passing department, but it’s hard to think he won’t make another big leap in his senior year and be even more dangerous moving forward. Kellis will also get back one half of the Bacon brothers with junior Tristin coming back next season while Bryce graduates.

There’s a lot to be optimistic about moving forward as the school searches for its first-ever playoff win.

“Going forward, we’re bringing back a ton of juniors that are trying to carry it to the next level,” Kullos said. “That’s why our whole thing is, ‘Make the climb.’ I didn’t think in year one we were going to be a playoff team. There’s been this natural progression. The part that bites at you is since you got here, you’re like, ‘I want to win it.’ Right now, as an emotional reaction, I’m still upset that we didn’t win the game.”

“But I think as time goes on, I’ll look back and say all right, now we have something to build on for next year,” Kullos added. “Next year, when we’re in a round one of a playoff, it’s not going to feel like this huge momentous thing. At the same time, we got some work to do. Nothing’s guaranteed.”

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Backup QB Donovan DeLong leads Millennium past Kellis 24-3 in 5A 1st-round playoff game