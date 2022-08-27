Backup QB competitors, secondary depth among winners, losers for Cowboys vs Seahawks

The Dallas Cowboys ended their exhibition season with a thrilling win over the Seattle Seahawks, 27-26. The outcome of the game was much less important than the performance of the guys fighting for their place on the depth chart or earning a roster spot.

With only three preseason games this year, this was the last chance to make the best impression. The Cowboys played it safe and didn’t put many of their most important players in harm’s way as the regular season is just around the corner. The Cowboys got solid performances from players on the roster bubble. With cutdowns right around the corner, the Cowboys will have some difficult decisions to make.

Here are some of the winners and losers from Friday night’s exciting action.

Winner: DaRon Bland

Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

The fifth-round rookie corner opened eyes in training camp and his play against the Seahawks should solidify his roster spot. He did give up a long touchdown, but he was in great position to knock the pass away if he turned his head and put his arms up.

For the positives, Bland also came away with three passes defensed and had a tackle for a loss in the game. One of the biggest breakups was on a pass in the end zone where the receiver had the ball caught, but Bland was able to knock the ball out of his arms.

It’s been an impressive summer, and Bland’s performance in the preseason finale likely earned him a place on the 53-man roster.

Winner: Sam Williams

(AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)

It looks like the Cowboys have a found themselves a pass rusher in the second-round pick out of Mississippi. Williams showed an impressive array of pass-rushing moves, picking up a sack and just missing on two others.

Williams used an explosive first step around the edge to get a near quarterback takedown before earning his NFL sack by using his strength on the way to the QB. The edge rusher finished with a sack and a QB hit in the game.

Sam Williams is gonna be a PROBLEM! — KD Drummond (@KDDrummondNFL) August 27, 2022

The rookie defensive end was also stout in the run game, adding two tackles for a loss. Williams wasn’t in danger of not making the team, but it was a noteworthy performance for a player who made the case to move up the depth chart.

Loser: Nahshon Wright

Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

It was another uneven game for the second-year cornerback. Wright was called for two more pass interference penalties and looked shaky coverage. Although he did come away with an interception in the second quarter and had big hit on running play, Wright wasn’t consistent in the final exhibition performance.

Wright is expected to make the roster, but if the Cowboys are going to have a surprise cut, the third-round selection in 2021 could be the odd man out at CB. The defense has some depth at the position and Wright continued with his preseason struggles. Dallas gave Wright a chance to improve and play significant snaps in the final exhibition game; the results weren’t good enough.

Winner: Israel Mukuamu

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Few players have helped themselves in the preseason more than the safety out of South Carolina. Mukuamu had an impressive interception off Seahawks quarterback Drew Lock, giving him his second pick in as many games.

The Cowboys might not have thought about keeping five safeties coming into training camp, but Mukuamu has made the case for his inclusion on the roster. Mukuamu backed up his solid game against the Los Angeles Chargers with another significant showing in the win over the Seahawks.

Loser: Cooper Rush

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

He wasn’t given much playing time to retain his backup status to starting quarterback Dak Prescott, but Rush didn’t do much with his opportunity. Rush finished just 2-5 for 20 yards in his only series of work.

The biggest miss by Rush on the game was on fourth-and-four, where he put the ball too high and too close to the defender which didn’t allow wide receiver Simi Fehoko to make the catch for a first down. It wasn’t a bad pass from Rush, but it could’ve been better to help keep the chains moving.

Winner: Will Grier

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

If Rush wasn’t a winner on the night, then Will Grier came out victorious in the battle for the backup QB. Grier threw for two touchdowns, and both were pretty passes.

On the first score, Grier executed a beautiful play fake that led to Fehoko being left all alone for the one-yard touchdown. The second was a perfect pass as Grier rolled out to the left to escape pressure and found wide receiver Brandon Smith for the eight-yard score. Grier put the ball where only Smith could make the catch on the sideline.

Grier also showed good mobility using his legs to escape and scrambled for 26 yards in the game.

Training camp observers had Grier ahead in the No. 2 QB race and he looked like the better player in the final preseason game.

Winner: Peyton Hendershot

(AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)

The Cowboys might have found an undrafted gem in the Indiana tight end. The rookie showed off solid blocking, but more importantly had the game-winning touchdown catch.

Hendershot caught a quick out, then broke a tackle and fought his way in for the 14-yard score than proved to be the difference in the game.

Earlier in the week, Dallas waived-injured tight end Jeremy Sprinkle and Hendershot showed how he can replace the veteran on the roster.

The Cowboys will have a tough decision to make at the tight end position, where they could keep four players. Hendershot’s performance in the last exhibition game made for one heck of a lasting impression.

