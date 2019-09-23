How backup Patriots QB Jarrett Stidham's pick-six vs. Jets impacted Vegas

Jarrett Stidham's appearance at the end of Sunday's Patriots win over the Jets was a surprise -- an unpleasant one for many bettors.

As evidenced by New England's 43-0 win over the Dolphins in Week 2, Tom Brady doesn't usually get pulled from games regardless of what the scoreboard says. That wasn't the case in Week 3, though, as Stidham took over for Brady with a 30-7 lead and 8:41 remaining in the game. The rookie's debut started off promising with an 11-yard pass to Phillip Dorsett, then things went downhill quickly.

A few plays later, Stidham tossed an interception into the arms of Jets safety Jamal Adams, who returned it for a touchdown to make the score 30-14.

That turned out to be the final score. A good win for Patriots fans, and a bad beat for Patriots bettors who took them to cover their enormous spread, which went up to -22.5.

According to The Action Network, Patriots -21 was the second most commonly placed NFL bet at Westgate Sportsbook last week. The swing also cost some sportsbooks who were too heavy on the Jets, with live lines increasing up to +31 during the game.

So while most of New England would like to see Stidham replace Brady at the end of blowouts more often, Vegas probably would prefer Belichick return to his ways of sticking with his 42-year-old QB from start to finish. After what occurred on Sunday, that may be the case for the foreseeable future.

