Backup center is Cardinals’ biggest hole in offensive personnel

The Arizona Cardinals have addressed the entire starting lineup on offense this offseason, although they added only one new player. They re-signed James Conner, Zach Ertz, Maxx Williams and A.J. Green.

While they added guard Will Hernandez, they also lost guard Max Garcia, running back Chase Edmonds and receiver Christian Kirk to other teams.

There are still some questions for the roster on offense, but one role remains unfilled.

With Garcia leaving, the Cardinals don’t have a backup center. With Josh Jones and Justin Murray, they have backup guards and tackles, but no one you want to count on at center.

If the season started now, Sean Harlow, who weighs in at a lean 284 pounds and who struggled in his start at center last season, would be the backup to starter Rodney Hudson.

The only other center on the roster is Marcus Henry, a 6-2, 302-pounder who has six NFL games under his belt and a total of four offensive snaps.

We can expect to see the Cardinals draft a center or add someone in free agency later on.

