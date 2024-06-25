Backup Boston Celtics big man Oshae Brissett opts out of his contract

Backup Boston Celtics big man Oshae Brissett has reportedly opted out of his current Celtics contract to become an unrestricted free agent for the 2024 NBA free agency period soon to arrive. CLNS Media reporter Bobby Manning took some time to react to the news in a recent episode of the “Garden Report” podcast.

Manning says that it is unclear whether Boston can retain him for their 2024-25 campaign, given that reserve centers Luke Kornet and Xavier Tillman are also free agents heading into the 2024 offseason. He also thinks that the Celtics will have to eventually replace Brissett given the skill set he brings to the team.

Take a look at the clip embedded below to hear what he had to say about Brissett’s future in Boston.

If you enjoy this pod, check out the “How Bout Them Celtics,” “First to the Floor,” “Celtics Lab,” and the many other New England sports podcasts available on the CLNS Media network.

Listen to the “Celtics Lab” podcast on:

Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/3zBKQY6

Spotify: https://spoti.fi/3GfUPFi

YouTube: https://bit.ly/3F9DvjQ

Story originally appeared on Celtics Wire