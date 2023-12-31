Backstreet Boys’ Kevin Richardson to serve as drum honoree for Chiefs vs. Bengals

The Kansas City Chiefs have chosen their drum honoree for the Week 17 regular-season home finale at Arrowhead Stadium against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Kevin Richardson, known globally as a member of one of the most prominent singing groups in history, the Backstreet Boys, serves as the team’s drum leader against the Bengals on Sunday. He will get a chance to put on a show for Chiefs Kingdom ahead of kickoff, pounding the drum on the GEHA Drum Deck and getting fans excited for the game.

Pregame entertainment will include Goldpine, a recording duo, which will sing the national anthem, and the Topeka Police Department Honor Guard will present the colors. If the weather permits, A KC-130 tanker from the 139th Airlift Wing of the Missouri National Guard will conduct a flyover.

In 2021, days before Super Bowl LV, Richardson spoke exclusively to Chiefs Wire’s Ed Easton Jr. about how he became a die-hard Chiefs fan due in large part to his wife.

“My girlfriend at the time was a Kansas City girl. We started dating in 1992. Fast forward 28 years later, and she’s my wife. We have two boys, so she’s from Overland Park, Kansas. She went to school at Shawnee Mission High School. She’s Kansas City grown and grew up going to the Chiefs games with her family; her dad was a Chiefs’ ticket holder. She’s running around there in the 1970s at Arrowhead (Stadium) growing up as a kid, and so I married into the Chiefs,” said Richardson, “and ironically, (Marcus) Allen and (Joe) Montana had come over; it was a perfect fit, and I’ve been a fan ever since, all the way through Derrick Thomas, Tony Gonzalez, Priest Holmes, Will Shields, Trent Green, Larry Johnson, Dante Hall, Tamba Ali, all the greats.”

Richardson will get the crowd in a frenzy as the Chiefs look to clinch another AFC West division championship.

