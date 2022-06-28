Backseat Drivers: Steve Letarte’s take on Bubba Wallace in Nashville
Steve Letarte breaks down Bubba Wallace's radio communication with his team during the NASCAR Cup Series race at Nashville Superspeedway.
Steve Letarte breaks down Bubba Wallace's radio communication with his team during the NASCAR Cup Series race at Nashville Superspeedway.
Bubba Wallace reached his breaking point and crew chief Bootie Barker took the hit. Also, Bruton Smith died last week but not before leaving a legacy.
Chase Elliott took us all by surprise Sunday, Bubba Wallace has had it with his crew and did Kurt Busch let Chase off the hook?
Seven of Elliott's 15 career wins have come on road courses.
The Tigers now have three primary opponents they’ll face every season as they rotate through other conference foes.
Chase Elliott salvaged a crummy day for Hendrick Motorsports and interrupted a potential Toyota rout by winning the rain-drenched race at Nashville Superspeedway on Sunday night. Elliott recovered from an early issue that dropped him deep into the field to take the lead with 38 laps remaining and hold off three Joe Gibbs Racing drivers for his second Cup victory of the season. It took NASCAR's most popular driver nearly seven hours and a late four-lap shootout to get to victory lane.
The cars were racing when the Corvette hit a pole at a high speed, and the occupants died.
The family of the late former Ravens defensive lineman Tony Siragusa released information on a public service.
Chase Elliott believes NASCAR needs more races at tracks close to large cities like Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway
With eight races down and nine to go, here's where all 10 full-season teams stand halfway through the 2022 IndyCar season.
Authorities across metro Phoenix accused Corbin McNeil and James Quintero of committing dozens of violent crimes in 2020, including three murders.
Miami Midtown resident Nehemiah Harden — who’s had several brushes with law enforcement in recent years and who is popularly known as rapper SpotemGottem — caught the attention of police yet again.
Based on his comments and their actions, for Mayfield and the Browns, the chapter of their shared time together is finished. The only thing left is to write the beginning (a trade) of the next chapter of their books:
Tourists will have a little more time to see Little Roundtop this summer.
Cedar Fair plans to use proceeds from the land sale to speed up corporate strategies including resuming quarterly distributions to unit holders.
This neighborhood sports bar and pizza joint serves an authentic taste of Chicago, including Chicago-style deep dish pizzas, dogs, and sammiches.
With Bryce Harper out, the Phillies are going to need a bat either at DH or in the outfield, and you can bet Dave Dombrowski is working the phones. Here are some trade ideas. By Jim Salisbury
What drivers said after Sunday's Cup race at Nashville Superspeedway, where Chase Elliott won for the second time this season.
Seven months after 44-year-old Carolina Beach boater Joseph Johnson was reported missing, his boat was found on an island in the Mid-Atlantic.
The excitement of investing in a company that can reverse its fortunes is a big draw for some speculators, so even...
The St. Louis Cardinals placed right-hander Jack Flaherty and center fielder Harrison Bader on the injured list Monday. Flaherty was placed on the 15-day list with a right shoulder strain. Bader, a Gold Glove winner, was placed on the 10-day list with plantar fasciitis in his right foot.