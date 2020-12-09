Backseat Drivers: Las Vegas was ‘a banner win’ for Kurt Busch in 2020

The Associated Press

The Big Ten athletic directors support removing the conference's six-game minimum requirement for teams to be eligible to play for the league championship, and a vote is expected Wednesday to make it official. Removing the minimum would clear the way for No. 3 Ohio State (5-0) to play in the Big Ten championship game on Dec. 19 against No. 15 Northwestern. A person with knowledge of the Big Ten's discussions told The Associated Press on Wednesday that before the rule can officially be changed it must be voted on by ADs, senior women's administrators and presidents.